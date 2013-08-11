13 Brands That Shamelessly Tweeted About Shark Week

“Shark Week” might be over, but many brands — and not just The Discovery Channel — took advantage of the celebrated TV phenomenon.

It’s almost impossible for a socially active company to resist piggybacking onto any news event’s buzz. Just look at what happened when the royal baby was born.

Here are the good, the bad, and the corny ways advertisers tried to turn “Shark Week” into a brand-relevant social event. Shockingly, Oreo didn’t get in on the fun.

Volkswagen

VW wasn’t jumping on a bandwagon — the car company was a major “Shark Week” sponsor. It even turned a VW Beetle convertible into an underwater shark cage. Here’s what Volkswagen tweeted:

Airbus

Airbus drew shark teeth on its aircraft to celebrate:

Tide

The blood-stain remover bought this promoted tweet:

The Weather Channel

This promoted tweet explains how Sharknados might happen:

#HurricaneWeek ~ it’s a bad week to be a shark! http://t.co/w4cPSrqWE2

— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 31, 2013

Audi

Owned by Volkwagen Group, Audi got in the action too:

Just when you thought it was safe to go into the parking lot… http://t.co/rpERSvnTnr via @AudiForLife pic.twitter.com/tunTWkxN64

— Audi (@Audi) August 9, 2013

Doritos

A shark fin does look suspiciously like a Doritos chip:

This week, the snacker becomes the snack. pic.twitter.com/FjX3oAhENE

— Doritos (@Doritos) August 4, 2013

Trident

CHOMP CHOMP CHEW CHOMP CHOMP CHOMP CHEW CHOMP CHOMP CHEW CHOMP <– We totally haven’t been watching TV this week pic.twitter.com/fO9kaFW95t

— Trident Gum (@tridentgum) August 9, 2013

Intel

We don’t suggest doing this with your laptop:

Taking a byte out of #SharkWeek. Check out the technology inspired by sharks http://t.co/QNK5vrHZ8m pic.twitter.com/uw7Nzo0UP6

— Intel (@intel) August 9, 2013

MOMA

Even the fine art world can’t stay away:

In the wise words of 30 Rock’s Tracy Jordan: “Live every week like it’s #SharkWeek.” http://t.co/DLvK3GUcVH (Aaron Johnson. “Shark…

— Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) August 8, 2013

Klondike

Wendy’s

The burger bites back:

K’NEX

Making everyone’s childhood dream come true:

Red Bull

Could have tried harder:

Ocean. Swim in it. We dare you. #sharkweek

— Red Bull (@redbull) August 9, 2013

Did you have a favourite?

