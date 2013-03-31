13 Major Brands That Advertise On Media Takeout, The Web's Trashiest Gossip Site

Laura Stampler
capital one media takeoutCapital One advertising next to a story on strip club trends.

Media TakeOut is a gossip site that makes TMZ look like The Wall Street Journal.

Its headlines are written in a knowing parody of ghetto slang. A typical story has the title, “OH NOOOOOO!!! Kim Kardashian’s Thighs Have Been RUBBING TOGETHER Since The Weight Gain . . . And Now They Look All BURNT UP!!!

It’s safe for work … mostly. Just be careful what you click on.

And dozens of blue-chip brands are advertising on it, including Visa, The Wounded Warrior Project, and AT&T.

One problem with online advertising, particularly when it’s bought via automated bidding, is that often huge companies with wholesome images end up unintentionally buying ad space on a strange assortment of websites. As long as the ads get shown to the target audience for the right price, the rest is just details.

We’ve collected images of 13 brands that might not know what they’re advertising next to.

Sometimes the ads on Media Takeout are what you'd expect on a site covering news like the hottest trends in Florida strip clubs.

But many of the online ads are from big companies with relatively conservative marketing plans.

A State Farm ad, for example, popped up next to a story about about singer Ashanti's weave ... and her butt.

Nationwide is another insurance provider that is a regular advertiser.

A GrubHub ad displays next to some Lindsay Lohan gossip.

A Zipcar ad appeared next to a borderline homophobic headline about Chris Bosh.

Read more here>

Equinox has always used edgy ads. (You can see Living Social advertising below, as well.)

Equinox isn't the only gym advertising on Media Takeout. A Bally's ad appears next to a story about Beyonce's supposedly fake baby bump.

Here's BMW/ Mini ...

... GoPro ...

... even AT&T. We wonder if they have any idea?

Now for bands' intentional marketing plans.

These 15 brands all unabashedly support gay marriage>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.