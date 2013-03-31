13 Major Brands That Advertise On Media Takeout, The Web's Trashiest Gossip Site

Capital One advertising next to a story on strip club trends.

Media TakeOut is a gossip site that makes TMZ look like The Wall Street Journal.



Its headlines are written in a knowing parody of ghetto slang. A typical story has the title, “OH NOOOOOO!!! Kim Kardashian’s Thighs Have Been RUBBING TOGETHER Since The Weight Gain . . . And Now They Look All BURNT UP!!!“

It’s safe for work … mostly. Just be careful what you click on.

And dozens of blue-chip brands are advertising on it, including Visa, The Wounded Warrior Project, and AT&T.

One problem with online advertising, particularly when it’s bought via automated bidding, is that often huge companies with wholesome images end up unintentionally buying ad space on a strange assortment of websites. As long as the ads get shown to the target audience for the right price, the rest is just details.

We’ve collected images of 13 brands that might not know what they’re advertising next to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.