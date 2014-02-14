The 13 Best Tech Companies For Internships, According To Their Interns

No part of the tech job market is more insane than the fight for interns.
Companies are looking to snap up brilliant young college grads before their competitors do. Interns are looking for the right combination of training and fun.
That leads companies to shower their interns with money, perks and challenging projects.
Some 4,700 U.S. companies are looking for interns today, but not all internships are created equally, according to job-hunting site Glassdoor. Glassdoor just published its annual list of the 25 best companies for interns and, not surprisingly, the list was dominated by tech companies.
Glassdoor, which rates companies based on feedback from employees, looked at the feedback interns gave on 20,000 U.S. companies to come up with this list.
Company rating according to interns: 3.9 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.2 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 25
Average Amazon intern salary: $US5,539/month (according to InternMatch)
'The most important component of the internship is the people you work with. You are surrounded with very bright, thoughtful individuals, and it really helps to develop a passion for the work you do.' -- Amazon Financial Analyst Intern (Seattle)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.1 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 19
Average Broadcom engineer intern salary: $US4,898/month (according to Glassdoor)
'It's real work, in a highly technical environment. There's lots of scope for learning, and, in keeping with the tech culture in the Bay Area, as long as you get your work done, nothing else matters.' -- Broadcom Intern (Sunnyvale, Calif.)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.7 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 18
Average Cisco intern salary: $US4,395/month (according to InternMatch)
'There are a lot of smart people at Cisco, and this is a good place to learn and gain experience. The campus is also large and beautiful.' -- Cisco Software Engineer Intern (San Jose, Calif.)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.6 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 16
Average Cisco intern salary: $4,108/month (according to InternMatch)
'It's very easy to move to a new role and find your fit in the company. Also, amazing compensation, even as an intern.' -- Hewlett-Packard Business Development and Marketing Intern (Houston)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.0 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 14
Average Yahoo intern salary: $US5,191/month (according to InternMatch)
'Free food, flexible work hours, CEO with vision, company on the rise.' -- Yahoo Technical Intern I (Sunnyvale, Calif.)
Company rating according to interns: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.0 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 12
Average Texas Instruments intern salary: $US5,266/month (according to InternMatch)
'Dallas location has many perks and lots of social events for interns. Recent graduates can apply for a rotation program that lets you work in three different locations throughout the country.' -- Texas Instruments Embedded Systems Intern (Goleta, Calif.)
Company rating according to interns: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.1 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 9
Average Apple intern salary: $US4,914/month (according to InternMatch)
'In addition to providing free housing (which was at worst a 15-minute drive from work) or a $US1,000 housing stipend, some teams provide free lunches/dinners to employees, and you're also eligible for all the other employee benefits, like health insurance, fitness center membership, product discounts, etc.' -- Apple Software Engineering Intern (Cupertino, Calif.)
Company rating according to interns: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.2 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 7
Average Microsoft intern salary: $US5,936/month (according to InternMatch)
'The research internship program is really well-organised. There're housing, car rental and relocation subsidies, as well as internship-only events.' -- Microsoft Research Intern (Redmond, Wash.)
Company rating according to interns: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.7 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 6
Average Intel intern salary: $4,836/month (according to InternMatch)
'My team was very supportive and assigned projects that were challenging (and) helped me to learn a lot of things that I had not learned in school. Very laid back environment that was very comfortable to work in.' -- Intel Undergraduate Intern (Austin, Texas)
Company rating according to interns: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.3 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 5
Average Epic software developer intern salary: $US31.78/hr (according to Glassdoor)
'Epic has a great support staff for interns, and ultimately, they want to see their interns both do excellent work and learn a lot at their time at Epic. It is a good place to start out.' -- Epic Systems Software Development Intern (Verona, Wis.)
Company rating according to interns: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.0 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 3
Average Qualcomm intern salary: $US4,560/month (according to InternMatch)
'Interns are automatically being considered for return internship opportunities or a full-time position. There are many career opportunities in the Qualcomm HQ, employees are encouraged to explore areas that fit their passion.' -- Qualcomm Interim Engineering Intern (San Diego)
Company rating according to interns: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.1 out of 5 stars
Overall rank: 1
Average Facebook intern salary: $US6,056/month (according to InternMatch)
'The company culture embraces independence, quick problem solving, strong communication skills. There is a strong work hard, play hard mentality.' -- Facebook Software Engineer Intern (Seattle)
