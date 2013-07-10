13 Movie Taglines That Are Works Of Art In Their Own Right

It’s hard to come up with a catchy, one or maybe two line summary for a movie. Or one suggestive enough to draw audiences into a movie.



We found 13 that pretty much nailed it. Also, 1994 seems to have been a great year for taglines.

Easy Rider (1969): “A man went looking for America. And couldn’t find it anywhere.”

The movie captured the mood of a generation. The movie shows, the tagline, tells.



Jaws (1975): “You’ll never go in the water again.”

This movie made everyone think of sharks differently. It also made them think twice about going swimming in the sea, which is precisely why this tagline earned a spot on our list. We also loved the tagline for Jaws II, ‘Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water.”



Taxi Driver (1976): “On every street in every city in this country, there’s a nobody who dreams of being a somebody.”

The movie is essentially about a man who constantly faces rejection and wants to do something about it. It’s hard to forget Robert DeNiro as Travis Bickle looking at himself in the mirror asking, “you talkin to me?” This tagline encapsulates all of it.



Alien (1979): “In space no one can hear you scream.”

The movie is still terrifying and the creepy tagline nails it. This might just be the best movie tagline ever.

Tootsie (1982): “What do you get when you cross a hopelessly straight starving actor with a dynamite red sequined dress? You get America’s hottest new actress.”

You can’ forget Dustin Hoffman as a bespectacled, middle-aged actress in heels. The tagline won’t let you.



Quiz Show (1994): “50 million people watching but no one saw a thing.”

By today’s show biz standards paying people to sound smart on quiz show wouldn’t be a blip on the radar. At the time it was a scandal. The tagline draws you in to the 133 minutes of brilliance that is Quiz Show.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994): “From the brother of the director of Ghost.”

Let’s be honest all the taglines on all the Naked Gun movies are just as silly as the movies themselves and that’s why we love them. Here’s a range from all three. 1. “If you see only one movie this year…you ought to get out more often.” 2. “The Villain. Even Mother Teresa wanted him dead.” 3. “A Mad Bomber Is On The Loose, And If Anyone Can Stop Him….So Can Frank! “

Chungking Express (1994): If my memory has an expiration date let it be 10,000 years…

The tagline, a quote from the movie, sets you up perfectly for the quirky, vibrant, pastiche gem from Wong Kar Wai. I’ll be honest, it helps that this is one of my all-time favourite movies.

Dumb & Dumber (1994): “For Harry and Lloyd every day is a no-brainer.”

It’s spot on. And hilarious.



Buffalo Soldiers (2001): “War is hell… but peace is f*#!%!! boring.”

Not your typical movie about American soldiers. Instead, Joaquin Phoenix’s Ray Elwood, bored out of his mind, becomes a black market schemer. This one is plain clever.

AVP (2004): Whoever wins… We lose.

The tagline is so bad, it’s good. The movie is just bad.

The Dark Knight (2008): “Why so serious?”

This Joker stole the show with this movie and not just because it was one of Heath Ledger’s last movies. His maniacal laugh and the words “why so serious?” are seared in your mind long after the movie’s done.



Inception (2010): “Your mind is the scene of the crime.”

One of the best taglines in the past few years that is perfect for this slick, mind-bending thriller. This could have been the tagline of Minority Report.



