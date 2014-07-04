RANKED: The 13 Best Health And Fitness Apps

Health and fitness apps are all the rage these days.
There are plenty of different options to choose from, whether you’re looking to track your running or your diet. And according to mobile analytics company Flurry, these apps are getting a whole lot of usage.
Between December 2013 and June 2014, health and fitness apps grew 62% in usage, compared to apps overall which grew just 33%.
To get a better idea of which of these apps are topping the rest, we decided to rank them based on information from research company AppData.
The company calculates app download estimates based on the frequency and quantity of an app’s ratings. When applicable, they also calculate how many users logged in to an app via Facebook and an estimated iOS revenue based on ranking, in-app purchases, and the cost of the app itself.
Noom helps you lose weight by coaching you as you log your diet. You can also join a group of users to get more support.
While the app only ranks No. 191 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, it saw 55,279 Facebook logins in the month of June.
Zombies, Run! turns a boring run into an exciting chase with zombies. The app puts together a whole narrative while you're running while at the same time tracking your stats and ensuring a good workout.
Despite the fact that Zombies, Run! is not ranked in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, the app garnered $US15,315 in revenue in June from Apple's App Store, according to AppData. Unlike most of the apps in this list, Zombies, Run! is not free, so you'll have to shell out $US3.99 to have zombies chase you.
Weilos creates a community of users trying to lose weight so you don't have to go it alone. Users can post photos and quotes to support each other.
The app only ranks No. 154 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, but the company claims its users have already lost more than 150,000 pounds in total since the current version of the app launched in late January.
Nike Training Club is a training app that is specifically targeted at women. You can select individual workouts or long-term programs to get toned and fit.
The app ranks No. 32 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, but it only saw 7,300
Facebook logins in the month of June.
Up by Jawbone is the app that supplements Jawbone's smart wristbands, so it won't be super helpful on its own. But with the wristband, it can track your movement and sleep, and you can log your diet to track that by yourself.
The app ranks No. 39 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, and it saw 18,386
Facebook logins in the month of June.
Fitocracy spices up your workouts by letting you earn points, beat quests, and unlock different achievements.
While the app only ranks No. 109 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, it saw 18,386
Facebook logins in the month of June.
Fooducate is another food tracker, but this one goes beyond just calories and lets you scan the barcodes on food to see its 'nutrition grade.' The app will also suggest healthier alternatives if your item gets a bad grade.
The app ranks No. 33 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, and it saw 65,655
Facebook logins in the month of June.
Carrot Fit takes an interesting approach to motivating you to get fit. Its sadistic AI will ridicule and bribe you so that you work out harder.
Carrot Fit is not ranked in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, but it's been getting a bunch of press attention from places like 9to5Mac and TechCrunch. Unlike most of the apps in this list, Carrot Fit is not free, so you'll have to shell out $US2.99 to have a scary trainer yell at you through your phone.
RunKeeper lets you track your workouts and weight loss. It has planned routes and set workouts or you can create your own with audio coaching. You can also sync it with other tracking apps like MyFitnessPal's Calorie Counter and Fitbit.
The app ranks No. 6 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, and it saw a whopping 1,488,524
Facebook logins in the month of June. According to AppData, RunKeeper brought in $US118,641 of revenue in June from Apple's App Store.
Weight Watchers Mobile uses the company's classic weight loss program to help you keep track of what you eat throughout the day. While the app itself is free to download, you'll have to pay for the program to actually get most of the benefits.
The app ranks No. 27 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, but it only saw 9,193 Facebook logins in the month of June. According to AppData, Weight Watchers Mobile earned $US44,796 in revenue from Apple's App Store in June.
The Fitbit app can be used on its own or with the company's smart wristbands to track your activity and training. With the wristband you can get exact step counts and calories burned, but on its own, you can still log workouts and your diet.
The app comes in at No. 2 in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, and it saw 220,288
Facebook logins in the month of June.
MyFitnessPal's Calorie Counter lets you track your diet in a simple and easy to use way. The app claims to have the largest food database of any iOS calorie counter.
The app holds the No. 1 spot in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, and saw a whopping 2,049,259
Facebook logins in the month of June.
Run with Map My Run tracks your workouts and counts calories. It will give you real-time updates via audio alerts, and it will also sync with other trackers like CycleOps, Wahoo, Polar, and Garmin.
The app holds the No. 3 spot in Apple's 'Top Free Apps - Health & Fitness' genre, and saw 718,997 Facebook logins in the month of June. According to AppData, Run with Map My Run brought in $US67,733 of revenue in June from Apple's App Store.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.