12 apps that will stop you from wasting time

Time often seems to just slip away. And whether you want to prevent yourself from wasting time, or make your work time more productive, there are lots of apps that can help.

These 12 apps will make scheduling less painful, help you keep track of what you are spending your time on, and even punish you for checking social media too much. They will also help you see a big picture of how you spend your time and show you small tweaks that can carve out a few more hours of leisure time.

Here are 12 apps to stop you from wasting time, many of which have been featured on Product Hunt.

Sunrise is the best way to bring all your calendar services together. Sunrise Sunrise's secret weapon is its beautiful and simple interface, as well as integration with all the other popular calendar services. It also connects with other apps as well, like Facebook, Google Maps, and Evernote, and features a handy calendar-within-a-keyboard that makes scheduling a meeting easy. Price: Free (Web, iOS, Android, Mac) RescueTime gives you a picture of your daily computer habits. RescueTime RescueTime helps you track how much time you spend on different applications and websites. It runs in the background and lets you get a snapshot of your daily habits, and change them if you need to. It can even categorise activities and show you how much time you spend on things like entertainment, social networking, and news. Price: Free (Mac, PC, Android) Timewaste Timer charges you money for overusing Facebook. Justin Sullivan/Getty Timewaste Timer is a hilarious app that punishes you every time you use Facebook more than an hour per day. The app charges you a dollar (from an account you fund) every time you give in and peruse Facebook for too long. The only thing we wish is that the proceeds went to charity. Price: Free, sort of (Web) Checky keeps track of how often you check your phone. Shutterstock Checky is an app that keeps track of how many times a day you check your phone. It's a great tool if you are trying to 'unplug' a bit more, or limit how many times you interrupt what you are doing. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Dart lets you fire off pre-written emails from your menu bar. Dart Dart is an app that lives on your Mac's menu bar, and lets you send out pre-designed responses to emails with one click. It can save you tons of time and let you avoid typing the same answers over and over again when all you need is a quick response. Price: Free (Mac) Take a Five creates a self-destructing browser tab to limit your procrastination. Take a Five Take a Five limits how long you can procrastinate by creating a self-destructing browser tab. Simply select the number of minutes you want to goof around on the internet, and then browse until your time is up. Price: Free (Web) Trackr shows you how much time you spend on your favourite websites. Trackr Trackr is a simple tool that shows you how much time you spend on different websites. Although you might not like what this Chrome extension tells you about how much time you actually spend on Facebook. Price: Free (Chrome) Plan uses a beautiful interface to help you plan your life. Plan Plan is an elegant app that helps you organise all your due dates -- all the things you have to do and all the places you have to be. It easily lets you block out chunks of time to work on specific tasks and reorder your day as other things come up. It also uses data to help you analyse trends in your own work, letting you see where you are most productive. Price: Free (Web, and soon Mac and iOS) Thyme is a simple timer that's easy to access. Thyme Thyme is a simple timer for Mac that lives in your menu bar. This minimalist app lets you easily check how much time you are spending on a given task. Price: Free (Mac) Google Calendar gets events from your email to your calendar in one click. Screenshots Google Calendar's easy Gmail integration is one of the aspects that makes it such a useful scheduling app. You can get meetings or events onto your calendar from Gmail in one click. And keeping track of your day on the go is even easier now that there is an iOS app (as well as, of course, Android). Price: Free (Web, iOS, Android) Timely brings scheduling and logging time together. Timely Timely allows you to schedule things and track time in the same interface. This makes logging time easy, and is especially useful for freelancers. It integrates with other calendar apps like Google Calendar. Price: $US14 per month, first month free (Web, iOS)

