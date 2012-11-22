13 Awesome Kitchens At Every Price Point

Photo: Vance Fox

One of the best places to gather in a home is the kitchen. It’s where meals are made and entertaining begins.In fact, The Wall Street Journal even recently claimed that the kitchen is the “new great room,” measuring as much as 3,000 square feet in newly built mansions.



But you don’t need a mansion to have a kitchen with some cool amenities like a hidden refrigerator or gadget-filled island. In honour of the ultimate kitchen holiday — we’re taking a look at some of the sweetest kitchens in homes currently on the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.