13 Awesome Kitchens At Every Price Point

Photo: Vance Fox
One of the best places to gather in a home is the kitchen. It’s where meals are made and entertaining begins.In fact, The Wall Street Journal even recently claimed that the kitchen is the “new great room,” measuring as much as 3,000 square feet in newly built mansions.
But you don’t need a mansion to have a kitchen with some cool amenities like a hidden refrigerator or gadget-filled island. In honour of the ultimate kitchen holiday — we’re taking a look at some of the sweetest kitchens in homes currently on the market.
The open kitchen in this Southern California home, on sale for $20 million, has great views of the water. And the mix of stone and wood is lovely.
The kitchen inside of this $800,000 Saratoga Springs home is very funky. We're impressed by the stainless steel range. Sitting at a round booth table like that looks like a great way to facilitate family conversations.
Inside of a $27 million Chicago mansion, you'll find this Goliath kitchen. We really like the contrast of the dark wood island and light cabinets. There seems to be a ton of storage room and the two chandeliers are impressive.
This kitchen in this $28.9 million Santa Barbara home has its own pizza oven. We also love that the refrigerator is behind doors that look like cabinets.
We love this kitchen in a $650,000 row house in Washington, D.C. The stainless steel appliances are slick. And the massive fridge is perfect for a chef.
The grand kitchen in this Bernardsville, NJ home, on sale for $12.8 million, has a tremendous centre island that could host a feast. We love the arched ceilings and wood accents.
Inside of this $450,000 Vermont home, this kitchen makes entertaining easy. The kitchen has open space in the middle, so it's easy for a family to move around. The counter tops look brand new.
This kitchen in this $13 million Connecticut mansion has a granite centre island that is nine and a half feet long.
This entire $650,000 Texas home is custom-made. The island and the range in the kitchen really stand out, and the entire space has a cool feel.
This kitchen inside of this $3 million North Carolina home is massive. It is the centre of the house and can host many different activities. We love the sky-high ceilings.
This kitchen inside of a $6 million Boulder, CO home has wonderful views of the mountains. We love the mixed use of woods and stainless steel. The wine fridge is a nice perk!
This luxury condo in Connecticut is on sale for $650,000. We love the kitchen because it's an open floor plan, has a double-door fridge, and a huge centre island.
This Lake Tahoe kitchen is by far our favourite on the list. The high ceilings, variety of wood, and modern design make it so unique. The kitchen is inside a $12 million house.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.