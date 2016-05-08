13 Australian executives share the motherly advice they were given as a child, and still use today

'Back yourself'.

My mum fiercely backed herself in all her endeavours. She works tirelessly to come up with her own personal views and she backs herself all the way, even when faced with adversities.

She was the first woman in Australia to learn about eye surgery and to become an eye surgeon. She helped 30,000 people see without glasses. It was a risky move as it was a new thing to do back then, but she listened to her instincts and she made her own decision.

I really channelled this because I tend to take an unorthodox approach to certain things. As both my parents are in the medical profession, they were surprised that I wanted to start my own business. Although I listen to people’s feedback, at the end of the day, I always back myself and make my own decision. She taught me that you should know that you are worthy and you should always back your own opinion.

At finder.com.au, one of our core values is to be ‘straight up’, and this is where it comes from. We care about what people have to say and we encourage people to speak their minds because it is valued at finder. It’s the fibre of our culture.