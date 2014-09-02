13 Australian CEOs Reveal Their Role Models From Their Youth

Chris Ridd, Australian Managing Director of Xero

Going back to my early youth, I'd have to say my role model back in the early 80s was Mark Richards, the legendary Australian Surfer.

He had a unique and powerful surfing style and was really the first in a string of successful modern Australian surfers that went on to dominate world surfing, including 4 times World Champion from 1979 to 1982. He was also an innovator of the sport, introducing the twin-fin surfboard in 1977/78, which at the time was one of the most radical innovations in surfing and propelled him to the top of the rankings.

My parents bought me my first brand new surfboard in the summer of 1980/81 which was a twin-fin surfboard and was my prized possession. I just moved house over the weekend and actually found a photo of me with that board taken at Wye River that same summer.

The following year, the twin-fin design was surpassed by the Thruster, 3-fin surfboard which was introduced by Simon Anderson, a design which still dominates surfing today. The twin-fin era was short but epic.

The good news is that I still own one; my farewell present from Microsoft when I left the company after 15 years was an original 1979 reconditioned Strapper twin-fin, and is considered a collectors item. It is proudly on display in my home office... a reminder of a bygone era, and my youth.