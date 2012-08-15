13 American Gangs Keeping The FBI Up At Night

Photo: Flickr – K.Rock

We looked at the 2011 FBI gang report last year and not much has changed as we wait for the 2012 report to come out.More than 1.4 million Americans are still wearing the colours of more than 33,000 gangs across the country, according to the report.



Based on evidence from federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, the FBI says gangs commit 48% of violent crime, and are only becoming more dangerous. Some even source weapons from the military.

What has changed is the legal position of one of these gangs who is suing the FBI for being on the list at all. Check out the following slides to see which one it is.

