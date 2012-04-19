13 Advertisers Doing Amazing Things With Facebook's Timeline

Photo: Facebook / Screengrab
Facebook’s Timeline feature—which arranges your entire history of photo uploads and status updates into a scrollable continuum—is still a new toy for most people, and most marketers.It isn’t immediately obvious what Timeline’s selling benefit is for marketers who want to use Facebook to promote their brands.
So we asked the experts—executives at social media marketing software company Buddy Media, Facebook ad campaign manager TBG Digital, and Facebook itself— to name a few companies they thought were using Timeline particularly well.
Here are their picks, from the world’s biggest advertiser—Procter & Gamble—to niche fashion labels such as J Brand.
Burberry: The designer has figured out that big, beautiful images are the key. This is from a shoot with singer Marika Hackman.
Brooks Brothers: Timeline is great for showing consumers your archives. This is a letter from President Teddy Roosevelt, asking Brooks for a new military uniform.
TNT: This Timeline for 'Dallas' goes all the way back to the 1970s and uses lots of old video of J.R. et al.
The White House: There's a huge amount of content here. Timeline is great for brands that have a LOT of information they need to get out.
Ford: Another way to utilise beautiful imagery from the past, especially for brands like Mustang that have a lot of historic equity.
