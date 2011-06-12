The Government Just Put A Chemical That's In EVERYTHING On The Cancer List

Do you dress well? You’ve probably been wearing Formaldehyde-treated clothing.

Do you dress well?You’re probably wearing clothing treated with cancer-causing chemical #1 on the government’s new cancer list.



The 12th list of the chemicals that give you cancer to be published by the toxicology program at the National Institutes at Health was released on June 10th.

The bad news: Formaldehyde is one of the 8 chemicals listed on it.

Formaldehyde has been expected to join this list for many years and unfortunately, it’s already in everything, to the point that it’s safe to say you’ve definitely been exposed to it at some point in your life. Especially if you’ve ever been inside a nail or hair salon, worn a wrinkle-free shirt, or smelled the “new house” smell.

It’s the long term exposure to the chemical that the Department of Health and Human Services believes poses a cancer risk, so don’t get too freaked out.

Just know that products with formaldehyde include: glues, permanent press fabrics, paper product coatings, fiberboard, and plywood. It is also widely used as an industrial fungicide, germicide and disinfectant. And as as a preservative in medical laboratories and mortuaries, according to a factsheet about Formaldehyde published by the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which you can download by clicking here.

This is the 12th cancer list the government has published and the scariest thing about it, besides the chemicals on the list, of course, is finding out how many years lobbyists were able to keep it from being reported.

“Industry has held this report up for 4 years.. they have tried to create the impression that there was real scientific uncertainty here, but there’s not,” Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources defence Council, told the NYTimes.

The good news is that Formaldehyde has been listed as a possible carcinogen since 1987, and concerns about it have stepped up significantly in recent years. But of course, a place on the government’s official list of what gives you cancer is as official as it gets.

The other good news is that the 7 other chemicals on the new list aren’t as much of a health concern. The worst of the 7, styrene, is about as much of a cancer risk as your cell phone or coffee, Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical officer at the American Cancer Society, told the NYTimes.

Also, most of the products that contain the carcinogens have already been recalled.

And obviously, the companies that make products that still contain formaldehyde will probably have to remove it from their products if they want to remain competitive.

