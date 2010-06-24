Somehow 1,295 Prisoners Claimed The First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit

The IRS has identified many errors and discrepancies in the implementation of Obama’s first-time homebuyer tax credit, including a ridiculous amount of money going to people who definitely didn’t buy a home (via Washington Independent). Like prisoners on a life sentence:



2,555 taxpayers receiving credits totaling $17.6 million for homes purchased prior to the dates allowed by law.

1,295 prisoners receiving credits totaling $9.1 million who were incarcerated at the time they reported that they purchased their home. These prisoners did not file joint returns, so their claims could not have been the result of purchases made with or by their spouses. Further, TIGTA found that 241 prisoners were serving life sentences at the time they claimed that they bought new primary residences.

10,282 taxpayers receiving credits for homes that were also used by other taxpayers to claim the credit. (In one case, TIGTA found that 67 taxpayers were using the same home to claim the credit.) TIGTA auditors have not fully quantified the total of these erroneous credits, but all indications are that the total will be in the tens of millions of dollars.

The IRS will try to recover $26.7 million of fraudulent claims. Who knows how much this will cost the notoriously inefficient organisation — and you can be sure the real amount of tax credit fraud is a lot higher.

As for saving the housing market, the verdict’s still out.

Read more: 14 Reasons To Fear The Ongoing Mortgage Bubble

