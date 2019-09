The NFL season doesn’t get underway for a couple more months, so here’s an amazing 129-yard return on a missed field goal from Tristan Jackson of the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders to keep you tidy until then (via The Big Lead).



