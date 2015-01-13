In San Francisco, $1,280 A Month Will Only Get You A Tiny 280-Square Foot Apartment

When it comes to renting an apartment, you definitely won’t get much for your money in San Francisco, recently named the most expensive rental market in the US.

This Craigslist posting for a studio apartment in the Outer Sunset really drives the point home. For $US1,280 a month plus utilities, you can rent this 280-square-foot “in-law studio,” which the listing says is ideal for “someone who wants her private space without dealing too many complexities of roommates.” We first saw the listing at SFist.

The apartment comes furnished, which means you’ll get full access to a twin bed, dresser, desk, and a card table.

There’s a small closet.

No word on whether the previous tenants will be taking those hot plates with them.

It doesn’t look like there’s a stove anywhere, and this sink doubles for both kitchen and bathroom duty.

And here’s a look at the bathroom.

The apartment also boasts access to this small rose garden.

