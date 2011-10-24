Crazy Photos Of $12 Million Worth Of New Hondas Underwater In Thailand

Over the past few months Thailand has been dealing with some of the worst floods in its history with home, businesses and factories feeling the full force of Mother Nature over a sustained period.



Since 4 October the Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (HATC) based in Ayutthaya, one of the worst hit regions in the country, has been closed and as the Thai army prepares to deal with the national emergency, Honda will scramble to move cars from the Rojana Industrial Estate now under 5.1 meters of water.

The supply of cars to the Thai domestic market as well as the Asia-Oceania region has been seriously affected not only because of the necessary closure of their factory but also because the main highway leading in and out of Ayuttaya has become impassable, meaning the shipping of finished goods is now extremely difficult.

Honda’s Accord, Civic, Jazz, CR-V, City and Brio are all produced here, most notably for the Philippines, who are already reeling from the affects of the Japanese Tsunami. Unfortunately they look set to suffer further set-backs in terms of supplying Honda vehicles to the market.

“Honda is working diligently to overcome this temporary interruption and minimize the impact on Honda customers, dealers and associates,” Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) said in a statement.

Other car manufacturers are located in this region, so if there is no let-up in the rain we could be seeing similar stories reported by rival car makers.

Photo: via CarBuzz

