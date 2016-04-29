The $120 million penthouse once owned by the 'King of Wall Street' just became New York City's most expensive home

If you want to live like a king, now’s your chance.

An enormous and opulent Upper East Side duplex once owned by the late “King of Wall Street” John Gutfreund (who died earlier this year), has just listed for $120 million, making it the most expensive listing in New York City, according to Curbed NY.

Gutfreund made a name for himself as CEO of Salomon Brothers, becoming an icon of Wall Street in the 1980s. He took Salomon from a private partnership to a public corporation, and in 1985 Businessweek named him the “King of Wall Street” — a title which he later told The New York Times that he hated.

John Burger of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing, along with Richard Ziegelasch and Key-Ventures’ A. Laurance Kaiser IV and Craig Dix.

The apartment’s $120 million price tag beats out the previous most expensive in the city, a co-op apartment in the historic Sherry-Netherland Hotel asking $86 million.

The penthouse is located at 834 Fifth Avenue, which has been called 'the most pedigreed building on the snobbiest street in the country's most real estate obsessed city' by The New York Observer. Brown Harris Stevens Source: New York Observer As soon as you enter, it's immediately understood why the apartment has broken price records. Brown Harris Stevens The duplex penthouse occupying the 8th and 7th floors is incredibly large, with 20 rooms covering a total 12,000 square feet. Brown Harris Stevens Hardwood flooring, 12.5-foot ceilings, and classically styled original moldings can be seen throughout. Brown Harris Stevens A grand marble staircase takes you between floors. Brown Harris Stevens The corner unit also comes with incredible Central Park views. Brown Harris Stevens This is the first time the apartment has been listed in 30 years. Brown Harris Stevens

