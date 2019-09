“12 Years A Slave” is your Best Picture winner!

The Steve McQueen film beat out a long list of films including “American Hustle,” “Gravity,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The film previously won Best Motion Picture at both the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.

