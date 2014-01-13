'12 Years A Slave' Wins Golden Globe For Best Picture

Fox Searchlight Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in ’12 Years A Slave.’

“12 Years A Slave” won Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.

The film beat out competition from “Gravity,” “Captain Phillips,” “Philomena,” and “Rush.”

Steve McQueen directed the film starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, and Brad Pitt.

“12 Years A Slave” has made more than $US51 million at the box office worldwide.

