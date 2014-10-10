12-Year-Old Calls Out Dick's Sporting Goods For Being Sexist

Chris Peterson, a reporter for AZCentral Sports and NBC12, tweeted a picture of a letter his daughter wrote to Dick’s Sporting Goods. McKenna was upset that Dick’s didn’t include any pictures of women in its “Basketball 2014 catalogue.”

The young girl calls herself a fan of WNBA team the Phoenix Mercury, as well as WNBA MVP Lindsay Whalen of the Minnesota Lynx.

McKenna goes on to chastise the catalogue for only showing women sitting in the stands or in the shoes section. She hammers home the point in the letter, claiming, “It’s hard enough for girls to break through in this sport as it is, without you guys excluding us from your catalogue.”

Read the letter below and give a round of applause for McKenna:

My 12yr old basketball loving daughter got the latest @DICKS catalogue & had a big problem with it. She wrote a letter. pic.twitter.com/MH46ktNOaw

— ChrisPetersonTCS (@TheCheapSeatsTV) October 9, 2014

The letter reads:

To whom it may concern: Hi. I have received your Basketball 2014 catalogue in the mail. I am writing about the matter that there are no girls in the catalogue. I think that girls should be treated as equally as boys are treated. I, myself, enjoy playing and also watching basketball, WOMENS basketball. I had season tickets for my state team. The Phoenix Mercury. I don’t know if you are keep tracking of the ladies sports world, but they are the Western Conference Champions AND the League Champions of 2014. They have at least two of the best players in the WORLD. They have the legendary Diana Taurasi and the dunking machine, Brittney Griner. On the Minnesota Lynx there is Lindsay Whalen. She was voted MVP last year. This year the MVP is Maya Moore also on the Minnesota Lynx. So, back to the point. There are NO girls in the catalogue! Oh, wait, sorry. There IS a girl in the catalogue on page 6. SITTING in the STANDS. Women are only mentioned once in the catalogue on page 5 for some shoes. And there are cheerleaders on some coupons. It’s hard enough for girls to break through in this sport as it is, without you guys excluding us from your catalogue. Girls buy stuff from your store. In fact, my last two pairs of basketball shoes were purchased at Dicks, as well as my hoop and practice equipment. Maybe my dad will take me to some other store that supports girls to actually PLAY basketball and follow their dreams and not sit on the sidelines and watch the game to get my next pair of shoes and equipment. If you actually read this far, thank you for your time and I look forward to seeing girls in the next basketball catalogue you send out. I really DO enjoy going to your store and getting new shoes. The staff are very friendly and kind. Sincerely, McKenna Peterson The Fabulous Basketball Player

