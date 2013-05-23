Can You Answer The Question That A 12-Year Old Just Nailed To Win The National Geographic Bee?

Here’s a geography question for you:



What point on earth is the farthest from the centre of the earth?

The answer is actually not “the top of Mount Everest”–which was the answer that sprung into the mind of this 47-year old simpleton. I assumed that answer was too obvious to be correct, but I didn’t have a better one.

The good news is, if you had been competing in the National Geographic Bee like the 12-year old who just won it, the question would have been phrased in a way that made it clear that the answer wasn’t Mount Everest:

Because Earth bulges at the equator, the point that is farthest from Earth’s centre is the summit of a peak in Ecuador. Name this peak.

Can you name that peak?

Me, neither.

But 12-year old Sathwik Karnik could.

The answer is “Chimborazo.”

By getting that and many other questions right, Sathwik won the Bee, a $25,000 scholarship, a trip to the Galapagos, and a lifetime subscription to National Geographic.

The AP has more >

