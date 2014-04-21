This 12-Year Old Runaway Is Probably Going To Be A Billionaire One Day

It’s not often that a story about a boy going missing after running away from home ends up being inspiring, but the story of Kiran from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is an exception.

The Hindu reports that 12-year old Kiran (not his real name, apparently) ran away from home because he was afraid of taking his school exams.

While on his own he became an entrepreneur, selling chips.

Narrating his experience to the volunteers of BOSCO, a city child helpline which rescued him, Kiran said he alighted from the train at Yelahanka, took an autorickshaw to Hoody and had breakfast there before walking to K.R. Puram railway station. There he saw hawkers selling chips, and bought a few packets with the Rs. 50 he had and sold them. According to him, he earned a profit of Rs. 30 on an investment of Rs. 50. Excited with his first earning, Kiran bought more packets of chips and sold them. In three days, he is said to have earned Rs. 750.

After figuring out that he could make money trading chips, he really doubled down on growth, reinvesting all of his earnings, spending none of it, while completely forgetting about bathing, his clothes, and his family:

“Excited about the earnings, Kiran had totally forgotten his exam and family. He had not even changed his dress or taken a bath as he was immersed in the business. Unlike other runaway children, he did not even spend money. He was investing all that he earned into business,” Mr. Ravindran said.

It’s really too bad that we don’t know his real name, because it’s a safe bet that this kid is going to be outrageously successful in the future. Probably he’ll become a billionaire. When he does, this is the kind of story people will point to and note that it was obvious all along.

