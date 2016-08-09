A 12-year-old is gearing up for his freshman year at an Ivy League college

Twelve-year-old

Jeremy Shuler

will attend Cornell University this fall, The Ithaca Journal reported.

The preteen genius, from Lubbock, Texas, plans to major in engineering, the same field in which both of his parents work.

“I was excited when I found out I got accepted to Cornell,” Shuler told Texas Tech Today. “It is the best choice for me.”

Shule already has an impressive record from high school. At 10, he got perfect scores on on seven AP exams, and will receive college credit for calculus, chemistry, mechanics, electricity and magnetism, statistics, microeconomics, and macroeconomics, according to the Journal.

Perhaps even more astonishingly, if he graduates on time at 16, he will be the youngest student ever to graduate from Cornell.

He already seems excited to start his freshman year. “We’ve been to Cornell a few times, visiting family, and their food is good, which is very important,” Shuler told Texas Tech Today.

“I’m also excited to learn new things and make new friends. Cornell will be different, though, especially in the first few weeks as I’ll need help to navigate campus and get used to life at school because I’ve been homeschooled my whole life,” he continued.

