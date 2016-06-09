A 12-year-old gave an incredible performance on 'America's Got Talent' and people are calling her the next Taylor Swift

America’s Got Talent/YouTube Grace VanderWaal blew the ‘America’s Got Talent’ crowd away.

When the notoriously picky Simon Cowell has something nice to say about you, you know you’re going places.

Grace VanderWaal, 12, went on “America’s Got Talent” to perform “I Don’t Know My Name,” a song that she wrote herself.

Nobody knew what to expect, but her incredible performance blew everyone away, including the judges.

Look at how their faces lit up during her performance:

The judges loved what they saw:

VanderWaal couldn’t believe the reactions she got:

“I think you are the next Taylor Swift,” Cowell told her at the end of her performance.

The video has over 10 million views on the “America’s Got Talent” Facebook page.

Watch VanderWaal’s performance below:





