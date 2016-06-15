A 12-year-old singer blew away the 'America's Got Talent' judges with her country rendition of a nursery song

NBC/America’s Got Talent 12-year-old country singer Kadie Lynn performed on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Who said bedtime songs need to put you to sleep?

Kadie Lynn, a talented 12-year-old musician, went on “America’s Got Talent” and sang, of all songs, “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” She added a country twist to it.

But instead of putting the audience and the judges to sleep, it had the opposite effect and brought everyone to their feet in a massive standing ovation.

Watch her performance below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.