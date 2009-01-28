12-Year-Old Boy Raped By Guy He Met On Xbox

Utterly horrifying. Police in Parma, Ohio have arrested Codey Hawks, 19, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy he met on Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox Live service.



Here’s everything we know so far, from local media:

Parma police arrested a teenager accused of repeatedly raping a 12-year-old boy.

Police said Codey R. Hawks, 19, met the boy via his computer through Xbox online live a year ago. Xbox is a video game system.

Hawks then traveled from Michigan to Parma Jan. 15 and was staying with the boy, officers said.

Hawks was arrested Monday. He is in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

He was charged with rape and sexual imposition.

We’ve long known all sorts of anti-social behaviour occurs on the video game console online services, but this obviously is a different order of problem. Expect congressional investigations into video games, calls for greater restrictions on video game sex and violence, lawsuits, etc as this one plays out.

