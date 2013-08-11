12 Bizarre, Illegal Items That People Actually Tried To Smuggle

Reuters/Australian Customs Live pigeons are pictured, stuffed into the tights of a man, at Melbourne International Airport in this February 1 2009 picture released by Australian Customs on February 3, 2009.

Hong Kong officials this week seized more than $US5 million worth of illegal ivory, rhino horns, and leopard skins — a large and macabre haul of contraband.

The illegal items were hidden in 21 crates on a container ship going from Nigeria to Hong Kong. This contraband obviously wasn’t hidden well enough.

Other smugglers who have also gotten caught have gone to even more creative lengths to sneak illegal items across international borders.

These items include illicit animal parts as well as drugs and live animals hidden in extremely creative places.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.