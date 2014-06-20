12 Weekend Style Rules For Guys

On the sixth and seventh days, you get to wear exactly what you want. Still, if you’d like to get noticed — for the right reasons — there are a few guidelines to keep in mind.

1. You can go outside in sweatpants, as long as they’re not the same ones you’d sleep in. Designers are doling out slimmer, tailored versions that aren’t meant for the gym.

2. Keep the office dress shirts in your closet, but don’t underestimate the power of a good button-down — you’ll get endless use out of an oxford in linen or a lighter cotton weave come spring.

3. A three-quarter trench coat like this one instantly dresses up everything, from jeans to sweatpants. Think of it as your ultimate cheat when stepping out the door.

4. Comfort can no longer be used as an excuse for ignoring your personal style when you’re out of the office. From Margaret Howell to Alexander Wang, designers are focusing on weekend-ready clothing now more than ever.

_ Sneakers, clockwise from top left: Giorgio Armani ($525), Common Projects ($594), Nike ($150), Comme des Garçons Shirt x Erik Schedin ($365).

5. Clean, minimalist sneakers like the ones above are basically the dress shoes of the weekend. They work not only with a suit (which can and should be thrown into the rotation on a Saturday; see Rule 6) but with everything else on these pages as well. Buy a pair (or all four) and never think twice about what to wear them with again.

6. While it feels as effortless and comfortable as a T-shirt, a lightweight knit (be it silk or a wool-cotton blend) is amazingly breathable and makes a suit jacket look eminently sharper (below).

7. Suit separates aren’t meant only for the nine-to-five grind. A lightweight, unlined blazer with a soft shoulder (above, left) and matching pants can be just as comfortable as khakis and a denim jacket.

8. Even the most familiar patterns can be smartened up by way of unexpected tweaks to the colour palette. In the case of the M65 camo zip-up, the tones are darker, lending a grown-up, sophisticated vibe that your old army jacket can’t match.

9. The spring 2014 runways saw designers from Fendi to Ermenegildo Zegna play around with black tie, incorporating silk scarves, close-fitting cardigans, and even henleys. Don’t be afraid to do the same.

10. A one-of-a-kind accessory can be a cornerstone of your off-the-clock uniform. Whether it’s a slim Saint Laurent belt, a Lanvin cashmere-cotton scarf, or a sartorial watch strap, find something you love and wear it with everything.

11. If you don’t want to go full-on tux, opt for slim-cut black jeans instead. They perfectly embody dressed-up, laid-back confidence, and there’s nothing they don’t look good with.

12. Doing undone black tie right means keeping the key pieces monochromatic, like choosing a slim-cut, dark-blue T-shirt instead of a white one. Add sleek sneakers and take on the night.

