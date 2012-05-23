Research-Certified Ways To Beat Stress

According to one study, the stress management technique that worked best was deliberately planning your day so that stress is minimized. The trick to not worrying about work stuff while at home is to make specific plans to address concerns before you leave the office.

The difference between a fun challenge and stressful work is often just a feeling of control. The best way to reduce job stress is to get a clear idea of what is expected of you. Stop working overtime; it’s not worth it.

Another key element of stress is where you focus your attention. Think about benign outcomes or concentrate on the positive.

Art reduces stress in men. Good music can increase pain tolerance and decrease anxiety. Classical music is the most relaxing genre.

Ladies, drink coffee. Guys, don’t.

Booze does reduce anxiety and punching things does make men feel better… which, frankly, explains a lot.

Watching a video of a cute animal can reduce heart rate and blood pressure in under a minute.

If you have to worry, set aside a specific time during the day to do all your worrying. Before a stressful event write all your worries down.

Making lots of decisions can burn you out. Automate as many things as you can.

Understand the secrets to willpower, breaking bad habits, productivity, beating procrastination and achieving goals.

Remind yourself how unimportant your worries are in the big scheme of things.

No matter what happens, you will probably be fine.

Still stressed? Here are 15 more:



Talk to yourself.

Lean back instead of leaning forward.

Have more sex.

Watch comedy.

Spend more time with friends.

Be compassionate.

Take fish oil.

Stand up straight.

Meditate.

Garden.

Chew gum.

Smell vanilla.

Nap.

Eat salt.

Spend time in nature.

