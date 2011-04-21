12 Reasons Great Brands Are Like Great Lovers

Some people’s passion for brands can be as real and obsessive as a romantic relationship (Apple fans come to mind).



“Why is branding so passionate? How come brand envy carries such a resemblance to lover jealousy? And why does a successful product launch bring that euphoric feeling often associated with young infatuated love?” asks branding expert David Brier on Fast Company.

He answers these questions in a 72-slide presentation. We extracted some of the more valid points (and if these read like double entendres, that’s because they are):

1. Great brands find new and unique positions. Other brands do it the same old way like everyone else.

2. Great brands make customers happy they’re doing it and eager to do it again. Other brands leave them wishing it were over.

3. Great brands make sure their customers are satisfied. Other brands are in it only for themselves.

4. Great brands revel in their customers’ obsession. Other brands would be grateful for the occasional stalker.

5. Great brands shower their customers with attention. Other brands drown them in indifference.

6. Great brands care about their image and are a pleasure to be seen with. Other brands are concealed in a brown paper bag.

7. Great brands earn respect and devotion. Other brands enjoy the “friends with benefits” treatment: “I don’t love you but you’ll do for now.”

8. Great brands enjoy customer monogamy. Other brands merely have flings.

9. Great brands incite use of the c-word: commitment. Other brands are subjected to the f-word: fleeting.

10. Great brands can proudly be brought home to meet the family. Other brands provoke apologies for showing up in “Brands Gone Wild.”

11. Great brands get the ring. Other brands are left in the aisle.

12. With a great brand, it’s a joy waking up to it, day after day. With other brands, the honeymoon is over before the first bag is unpacked.

