12 Ways Android Is Still Better Than IOS 7

With the recent tidal wave of Apple news — from the arrival of the latest iPhones to the release of iOS 7 — faithful Android users may feel fed-up with the i-Everything hoopla.
Android deserves a little love!
Even though iOS 7 has been reeling in some rave reviews and is undeniably sleeker and better than any previous Apple OS, it still falls short of Android in several areas.
While “once an Android, always an Android” may not ring true for everyone, here are some reasons not to make the switch.
Even though iOS 7 revamped the iPhone Notification Center, Android's is still better. When you see something in Android's notification drawer, you can take action and respond without opening whatever app first (for example, I could email Cody without first separately opening the mail app).
Android can automatically import photos for your contacts (or allow you to set them yourself), so it's much easier to see your friends' pretty faces in your virtual address book than it is with iOS 7.
On most Android phones, you can unlock your device to any app you want, which saves time in the long-run if you have certain apps that you always use.
OK, sure, the new iPhone 5S fingerprint scanner is pretty cool, but Android offers several different unlocking options, and definitely more than any non-5S iPhone.
