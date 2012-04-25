12 Utterly Bizarre Facts About The Rise Of Lululemon, The Cult-Like Yoga Brand

Douglas Atkin, author of The Culting of Brands, once told Fast Company, 'It's the first time I've heard of anyone almost directly using the techniques of cults and applying them to their business.'

After their first year of employment at the store chain, staffers are sent for seminars at the Landmark Forum. These seminars are two-day events in which people are encouraged to dig deep into their past in pursuit of personal growth, coupled with a hard sell on attending more seminars.*

*Correction: This article previously contained inaccurate and incomplete information about Landmark Education. Landmark is a mainstream, globally recognised personal and professional growth, training and development company whose programs are offered worldwide. Harris Interactive®, one of the largest and most respected market research firms in the world, conducted an independent survey of health professionals and educators who have taken Landmark's programs and the results show that more than 94% agree that Landmark's programs are professionally conducted and provide great value. We apologise for our error.