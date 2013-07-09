12 Southern Chefs Who You Should Pay Attention To Instead Of Paula Deen

Move aside, Paula Deen — Virginia Willis is coming for you.

The Paula Deen racism scandal seems to have no expiration date.



Ever since the release of a deposition in which the former Food Network star acknowledged using racist epithets, controversy has swelled.

Deen had a very public breakdown on the TODAY show, companies distanced themselves from her brand, and she recently split from longtime agent Barry Weiner.

Given the fallout, it’s unlikely the inventor of deep-fried lasagna will make a comeback.

Thankfully, there’s a new generation of Southern chefs on the rise, and they don’t need a deep fryer to make fantastic food. Sarah McSimmons, an acclaimed Southern chef and founder of New York’s City Grit supper club, helped us find 12 promising candidates who could surpass Paula Deen’s fame in the Southern cooking arena.

