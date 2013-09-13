12 Tiny Sports Uniform Details That Drive Fans Crazy

A thread on SportsLogos.net recently asked sports fans which team’s logo or uniform has “small details that bother you.”

Many of the answers point out strange details that most sports fans have probably never noticed. After going through the entire thread you will probably never look at sports logos and uniforms the same again.

Here are some of the best responses:

12. The separation in the “A” in Rays jerseys

“When a letter or two can repeat on a baseball jersey if a player is stretching/throwing/not buttoning their jersey all the way. Drives me nuts.” — Luke_Gagnon

11. The flow from the “M” to the “E” in the Mets logo

“The one thing that’s bugged me as a lifelong Met fan is that the script is off between the M and E. The tail of the M should seamlessly flow into the lower case E.” — njmeadowlanders

10. The “W” helmet decal is never the right red

“Speaking of Wisconsin, their inability to get correctly coloured helmet decals the last decade or so drives me crazy every time I watch one of their games” [Editor’s Note: The Texas Longhorns are another good example of this] — McCarthy

9. The birds’ eyes are facing the wrong way

“The eyes on the Cardinals’ birds-on-bat are looking backward, it looks like they’re rolling their eyes, or they just had some sort of bird argument and refuse to make eye contact or something.” — patrick49

8. The capital “E” in the Braves jersey

“I am a huge Braves fan, but the “e” in the logo really bothers me. It should be a lowercase “e” but instead it looks like a smaller version of the uppercase “e”.” — FinalBeast

7. When teams have different cap and primary logos

“tradition be damned… I can’t stand it when teams have conflicting hat/jersey/primary logos.” — LMU

6. Teams that don’t use evenly spaced buttons on jerseys

“I can’t stand baseball teams that don’t use evenly spaced buttons on jerseys without lettering sewn on the placket. The Red Sox, Yankees, and Tigers are prime examples of this, but there are many others as well.” [Editor’s note: Click on the image to see a clearer image. Note that the extra spacing between the second and third button makes sense for a team like the Rays] — Wally1912

5. The stripes on the jerseys and shorts on the Pacers jerseys are in a different colour order

“The location of the Grey stripes between the jerseys and shorts do not line up on the White and Navy uniforms” [Editor’s note: The white and grey stripes are reversed on the shorts as compared to the jersey] — ColorWerx

4. The Dallas Cowboys uniforms

“The Cowboys’ uniform set is riddled with bothersome small details, from the million different shades of blue and silver, to the green pants at home, the completely different designs on the blue jersey and the white, the random inclusion of black in the white jersey’s sleeve stripes, that hideous thick number font on the white jersey, etc.” — Lights Out

3. The uneven end of the “C” in the Chicago Bears logo

“The Bears logo (while classic) was ruined for me when I noticed that the ends of the Letter C were uneven.” — CLAW

2. The San Diego Chargers backwards lightening bolt on the sleeve

“Chargers’ upside-down shoulder logo.” [Editor’s note: I actually think it is backwards, not upside-down] — LogoFan

1. BIRD LOGOS WITH TEETH

“Bird logos with teeth.” — Island_Style

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.