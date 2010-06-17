12 Very Ugly Charts On The State Of The Housing Market

Housing has to be considered one of the biggest pre-requisites to a full-on economic recovery, given its still-oversized role in the economy, and the number of folks employed in the industry.And lately it’s looking like the industry will continue to be a drag. From the Case-Shiller numbers to mortgage applications to new housing starts, nothing screams “V” at all.

The latest is that Toll Brothers is getting pessimistic again.

We’ve rounded up some charts related to housing to give you a quick picture of how the numbers look, and how the market has been reacting.

Toll Brothers is barely off its recent lows

Same with homebuilder Lennar

Mortgage Purchase Applications at multi-year lows.

Source: CalculatedRisk

Housing starts are stalled

Source: CalculatedRisk

A longer look at housing starts shows jut how depressed our current level is.

Source: CalculatedRisk

The latest Case-Shiller shows a sequential dip in national prices.

Homebuilder confidence remains very depressed.

Source: CalculatedRisk

Lumber prices in freefall

Home Depot looking very sickly

Homebuilder Hovnanian well off recent highs, and not bouncing back

Same with Pulte Homes

Finally, the overall homebuilders index.

