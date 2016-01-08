12 up-and-coming New York City restaurants you need to try right now

Sam B./Foursquare Cosy up to a bowl of ramen at Mr. Taka on the Lower East Side.

What’s the point of going out to eat if you’re not going to hit up a hotspot?

Luckily, Foursquare, the city guide app for discovering new places, has taken all of the guesswork out of choosing the most in-demand new restaurants in town.

They recently launched a feature called “Trending This Week,” which ranks the food and drink establishments that are generating the most attention on its two apps each week. Using implicit visits from Foursquare users’ activity along with the check-ins that came from its sister app, Swarm, “Trending This Week” is a weekly roundup of new places that are sure to be buzzing. The list is updated each Tuesday morning.

Don’t let January get you down: try something new in New York City by checking out this week’s top 12 trending restaurants.

