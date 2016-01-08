12 up-and-coming New York City restaurants you need to try right now

What’s the point of going out to eat if you’re not going to hit up a hotspot?
Luckily, Foursquare, the city guide app for discovering new places, has taken all of the guesswork out of choosing the most in-demand new restaurants in town.
They recently launched a feature called “Trending This Week,” which ranks the food and drink establishments that are generating the most attention on its two apps each week. Using implicit visits from Foursquare users’ activity along with the check-ins that came from its sister app, Swarm, “Trending This Week” is a weekly roundup of new places that are sure to be buzzing. The list is updated each Tuesday morning.
Don’t let January get you down: try something new in New York City by checking out this week’s top 12 trending restaurants.
Eataly can do no wrong. Witness: Baita by Birreria, the new Italian Alps-inspired rooftop pop-up restaurant. Open only until March, the space has been transformed into a cosy winter-wonderland-style dining experience, complete with retractable roof and revamped menu.
Tuck into some hearty melted raclette or pork and veal sausages and pretend you're in Piedmont while the winter lasts.
Bierocracy is a new upscale European-style beer hall located in Long Island City, serving a large collection of beer varieties on tap and by the bottle.
This place adds finesse to the standard beer hall food selection. Instead of the usual pretzels and brats, you'll find a brunch and dinner menu that's filled with unexpected offerings like baby kale salad and duck confit.
For those moments when you find yourself craving creative tapas in SoHo, Combina will come in handy. A Spanish-Israeli small plates spot from restaurateur Einat Admony (of Balaboosta, Bar Bolonat, and Taïm acclaim), open-kitchen Combina serves up dishes like persimmon carpaccio, a merguez burger, and fried eggplant in a window-filled corner space.
Seasonally-focused New American restaurant Tilda All Day is Clinton Hill's newest obsession. The food is stylish but simple: heirloom squash and a roast beef sandwich are two entries on the tightly edited menu, and all items will cost you less than $12.
Open only until 5:00 p.m., Tilda All Day's pure white-and-wood interior and clean food makes it a destination for daytime visits.
This gourmet Greenwich Village deli is all about one thing: the art of the sandwich. Building on its reputation from locations in Carroll Gardens and Red Hook, the Manhattan branch offers scrambled eggs-heavy breakfast sandwiches and artisanal lunch varieties.
Unexpected ingredients dot the menu: think anchovies and caper butter, broccoli and sauerkraut, or roast beef with chopped liver.
Need more restaurant options with dishes guaranteed to warm you up? Hometown Hotpot should fit the bill. This Little Italy restaurant is a no-frills favourite, offering all-you-can-eat hotpot for under $25.
A self-service sauce station and popular desserts (green tea ice cream and sweet soups) round out the options, making this a go-to for groups.
Will udon become the new ramen? Find out at Raku, an East Village outpost of an Upper West Side favourite.
The tiny, minimalist Japanese eatery specialises in the thick noodles; try duck or tempura vegetable udon, and be prepared to wait -- the 22-seat space takes no reservations and is consistently packed.
If you're headed to Williamsburg, consider a stop at Llama Inn, a Peruvian small-plates venue where the ceviche is fresh and the pisco is ready to pour. Don't be fooled by the airy, casual vibe: Llama Inn is the brainchild of former Eleven Madison Park sous chef Erik Ramirez, so whether you choose duck sausage or beef heart skewers, you can expect food that's attentive to detail.
When the weather gets cold, ramen restaurants heat up. The Lower East Side's Mr. Taka is a no-frills ramen and noodle house with efficient bar seating, bright lights, and big bowls of rich soup.
The open kitchen lets you in on the action while you slurp your noodles, but be sure to bring cash -- no cards accepted.
TriBeCa's going old school: The Bennett is the latest offering from the team behind the well-loved Raines Law Room and Dear Irving classic cocktail bars. In the same cosy, sophisticated vein, The Bennett serves cocktail hits from its sister lounges as well as creative original recipes with names like Bergdorf Lunch and Wildest Redhead.
The best part: a switch at each table lets you call your server whenever you're ready to order or refill.
Private karaoke rooms AND tasty Korean barbecue? This month-old Gowanus spot aims to both satisfy and entertain.
You'll find five private rooms where you can sing your heart out, while a full menu features classic Korean barbecue plus more unusual options, like seafood corn dogs and ox bone soup.
A chic new rooftop bar on the 15th floor of Hotel Indigo, Mr. Purple is the Lower East Side's swankiest late-night option for retro cocktails, downtown views, and comfort eats from the creators of Melt Shop and Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery.
There's even a pool on one of the terraces -- not that you'll be jumping in while it's still winter, of course.
