12 Times That Being Cheap Will Cost You

Cheap snacks aren't helping your wallet or waistline, says nutritionist Rania Batayneh of Essential Nutrition for You.

Bankrate.com found 72 million Americans could save on doctor's visits, health insurance premiums and groceries if they simply ate better. They might even get a salary boost.

Bypass the vending machine and purchase high quality snacks online instead, says Batayneh.

'I subscribe and have KIND bars shipped to me monthly through Amazon,' she says.

'I don't pay shipping and it comes automatically out of my bank account. Grabbing a candy bar from the vending machine wastes money and calories.'