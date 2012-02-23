12 Tips On Acing Your Next Phone Interview

Photo: Chloe Dietz via flickr

Phone interviews can be nerve-racking, but you have to get through them if you want to get to the next level. Since the interviewer can’t actually see you, they are judging you solely on your voice, answers and any other sounds that come through during the conversation.



“If you cannot get through the phone interview, you will not get the job,” Paul Bailo, CEO of Phone Interview Pro. and author of “The Essential Phone Interview Handbook” told us. “If you cannot get through the first date, you will not get married.”

According to Bailo, the stakes are higher today than ever before. More job candidates make initial contact with prospective employers via the telephone and the first “15 seconds either make or break the interview.”

