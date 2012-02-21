12 Things You Didn't Know About Men

- Men are better at parking than women. Women are better at getting out of tickets.
- Being too rich and good-looking can actually hurt a man. Then again, marriage may be a bad deal for handsome guys.
- You can predict how many women a man has slept with by how funny he is.
- Yes, most TV commercials make men look like morons.
- Companies pay women more if a male CEO has a daughter.
- Poor and hungry men prefer heavier women. Rich and full guys like skinny girls.
- Attractive TV anchors make men unable to remember the news.
- What’s the chance that a man’s kids are not really his, biologically?
- Punching things does make men feel better.
- If men’s jobs didn’t affect their ability to attract women they’d be far less ambitious.
- Men fake orgasms too.
- Women find sexist men more attractive.
