12 Things You Didn't Know About Men

Eric Barker

 

Follow @bakadesuyo

 

  • Men are better at parking than women. Women are better at getting out of tickets.
  • Being too rich and good-looking can actually hurt a man. Then again, marriage may be a bad deal for handsome guys.
  • You can predict how many women a man has slept with by how funny he is.
  • Yes, most TV commercials make men look like morons.
  • Companies pay women more if a male CEO has a daughter.
  • Poor and hungry men prefer heavier women. Rich and full guys like skinny girls.
  • Attractive TV anchors make men unable to remember the news.
  • What’s the chance that a man’s kids are not really his, biologically?
  • Punching things does make men feel better.
  • If men’s jobs didn’t affect their ability to attract women they’d be far less ambitious.
  • Men fake orgasms too.
  • Women find sexist men more attractive.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Permalink


 

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.