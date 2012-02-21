12 Things You Didn't Know About Men





Men are better at parking than women. Women are better at getting out of tickets.

Being too rich and good-looking can actually hurt a man. Then again, marriage may be a bad deal for handsome guys.

You can predict how many women a man has slept with by how funny he is.

Yes, most TV commercials make men look like morons.

Companies pay women more if a male CEO has a daughter.

Poor and hungry men prefer heavier women. Rich and full guys like skinny girls.

Attractive TV anchors make men unable to remember the news.

What’s the chance that a man’s kids are not really his, biologically?

Punching things does make men feel better.

If men’s jobs didn’t affect their ability to attract women they’d be far less ambitious.

Men fake orgasms too.

Women find sexist men more attractive.

