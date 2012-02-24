12 Things You Didn't Know About Elizabeth Banks

Photo: AP

“Hunger Games” star and “30 Rock” frequent guest star Elizabeth Banks, 37, graced the cover of Women’s Health magazine this month.The actress, who is married and just had a baby boy via surrogate in January, stays out of the tabloids but reveals a few fun facts about herself to the mag.



“I’m not a particularly shiny, happy person,” Banks confesses. “I’m fairly cynical, and that’s what draws me to comedy.”

She had us fooled.

