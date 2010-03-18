12 Things You Absolutely Must Know About Investing Right Now

We're going to start with the biggest error many investors make: they pay too much to invest. High costs of stock brokers, financial advisers, tax consultants and even mutual funds can completely destroy any gains in your investment portfolio. If you cannot figure out how to control your costs, you really might be better out not investing at all.

The entire business of Wall Street often seems organised to hide the costs of investing from you. The fees are often written in small print on your quarterly statements, and you probably will have a hard time understanding them. No one will ever ask you to approve each fee after it is carefully explained to you. You don't have to initial any boxes authorizing each fee you will be charged.

So here's how to address this problem: if you can't figure out what fees you are being charged, you should not use that service to invest. Whether it is a brokerage account in which you buy and sell individual stocks or a mutual fund that does this for you, if the fees are not transparent and understandable, avoid it.

Here are the four major sources of investing costs you should watch out for:

Brokerage Commissions. Every time you buy and sell a stock, your brokerage probably charges you a fee. Often these are flat fees, based on either the trade or the amount of stock purchased. Regardless of the way the fee is charged, the rule is the same: the lower the better.

Advisory Fees. Brokers and mutual funds will charge you a fractional amount based on the size of your portfolio. Often the number is small enough that you might not think it is a big deal to pay something as small as 2% but these costs add up quickly. In some flat years, that will eat away at all your market gains. In down years--and there are always down years--you'll end up paying more than your earned. Together, the flat and down year fees can add up to more than the gains in a bull market.

Taxes. When your investment adviser tells you how much money you've made for the year by investing with him, he's probably talking about pre-tax gains. But here's the thing. You never get to pocket pre-tax gains. You pocket after-tax gains. That means you need to know how the tax system will treat the investments you make. And you need to anticipate what future developments in the tax code will be.

Inflation. This is the ultimate killer. If your investment gains don't outpace inflation, you're actually losing money in the long term as the value of your money gets eaten away.