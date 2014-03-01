12 Things To See, Do & Eat At The Melbourne Food & Wine Festival

The Melbourne Food and Wine Festival began today and there are more than 200 events across Victoria over the next 17 days, based around water as this year’s theme. With so much to choose from, here are Business Insider’s picks for 10 great things to try.

1. Immersery

The Immersey, a place to chill and chew. Photo Daniel Mahon

This amazing three-level hub space features a floating bar, open air kitchen and top level industrial cloud space, as well as bartenders from around Australia making cocktails Thursday to Sunday evenings, while you snack on inventive yum cha menu designed by local chef collective.

2. Chef Masterclass

Some of the world’s and Australia’s best chefs descend on Melbourne’s famed Langham Hotel next weekend to explore their connection with water through food. Limited release single session tickets now available too, amazing opportunity to taste world-class food from some of the best in the business for only $85.

3. Restaurant Express

More than 70 of the hottest restaurants around the city are offering bespoke $40 lunch menus. It’s great for those impossible-to-book places like Mamasita and Ginger Boy to trying out new venues such as gg, The Town Mouse and Hellenic Republic Kew.

4. Regional World’s Longest Lunches

While the sold-out city version launched the festival today, there are 20 longest lunches taking place simultaneously in spectacular settings from platypus enclosures to alpine mountain lakes across the State on March 14.

5. Flemington Grazing Trail & Cellar Door

Victoria’s cellar doors head to the races with boutique wineries, craft brewers and artisan producers trackside and cooking demontrations from chefs and former festival director Matt Preston.

6. Beneath the surface

Don’t be afraid to catch and kill your own dinner ever again. In this hands-on cooking demo, you’ll learn how to work with and cook live mud crabs, prepare and cook crocodile (thankfully, not live) using coastal herbs, humanely prepare and cook live yabbies and fillet an eel.

7. Dinner at the Cinema

Enjoy canapes and two-course dinner at Abbortsford’s historic grounds at their outdoor cinema.

8. Pick and Eat: Yarra Yarra

9. Seafood Lane

An 8-course communal seafood lunch, with Victorian wines, for 200 people, by Red Spice Road, along one of those inner-city laneways Melbourne is famous for.

10. Wine, Water & Terroir

A degustation and discussion with Australian agriculture and climate change expert about how climate change is impacting wine regions.

You’ll learn to love warm climate shiraz

11. Sake and cheese

Learn why sake and cheese are scientifically and gastronomically a perfect match. It’s all in the umami.

12. Saltwater Vs Freshwater

Oysters & martinis. Does it get any better?

Mix your own martini at the ice bar and taste freshly shucked oysters.

