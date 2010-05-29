12 Things The Best Bosses Believe

As Bob Sutton was working on his upcoming book, Good Boss, Bad Boss, he noticed that the best bosses all shared one commonality: a certain outlook about the purpose of their job.



From his research, he rounded up 12 things he feels all great bosses believe.

From Harvard Business Review:

1. I have a flawed and incomplete understanding of what it feels like to work for me.

2. My success — and that of my people — depends largely on being the master of obvious and mundane things, not on magical, obscure, or breakthrough ideas or methods.

3. Having ambitious and well-defined goals is important, but it is useless to think about them much. My job is to focus on the small wins that enable my people to make a little progress every day.

4. One of the most important, and most difficult, parts of my job is to strike the delicate balance between being too assertive and not assertive enough.

5. My job is to serve as a human shield, to protect my people from external intrusions, distractions, and idiocy of every stripe — and to avoid imposing my own idiocy on them as well.

12. Because I wield power over others, I am at great risk of acting like an insensitive jerk — and not realising it.

