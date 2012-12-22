12 Things That Will Cost Consumers More In 2013

Photo: Instagram/dengthatscoool

While we like to focus on saving money and falling prices, it’s important to recognise when certain items are, conversely, becoming more expensive.And unfortunately, consumers can expect select electronics, smartphones, cars, and food to cost more in the coming year.



Thanks to mature technologies, a lack of innovation, higher prices for precious metals, added features, and a drought, 2013 looks like it will be just a little more costly.

Each year, we here at dealnews take a look at items that are expected to cost consumers more in the coming year, and it seems as if some prior trends are finally coming to an end – the price of gold may finally hit its peak in the next few months – while the cost of a college education is still on the rise.

Luxury goods continue to command an ever-increasing premium, and one new hot commodity – copper – could be problematic for home owners and beer drinkers alike.

