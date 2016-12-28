12 things successful people do on Sunday nights

Photo: iStock

Most people will tell you they don’t look forward to Sunday evenings.

In fact, a whopping 76% of workers say they get the Sunday-night blues, according to a 2015 Monster survey.

Even if you love your job and typically look forward to getting back into the swing of things, “it’s easy to feel a bit of trepidation on Sundays about the stresses waiting for you on Monday morning,” writes Laura Vanderkam in her book “What The Most Successful People Do On The Weekend.”

Experts say there are certain things successful people do at the end of the weekend to combat those Sunday-night blues and prepare for the week ahead.

