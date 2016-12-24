12 things mentally strong people don't do

Mental strength isn’t usually reflected in what you do. It’s more often seen in what you don’t do.
In her book “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do,” Amy Morin writes that developing mental strength is a “three-pronged approach.” It’s about controlling your thoughts, behaviours, and emotions.
Check out the graphic below to see what mentally strong people don’t do.
This is an update of an article originally written by Steven Benna.
NOW WATCH: ‘Shark Tank’ investor reveals the biggest mistake you can make in the office
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.