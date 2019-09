Photo: Associated Press

Intel reported monster earnings yesterday, and its shares are already rallying in the pre-market.Then again, so are other key tech names as well.



Here are the key stocks to watch ahead of today’s market open.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Source: Google Finance Texas Instruments (TXN) Source: Google Finance Microsoft (MSFT) Source: Google Finance Motorola (MOT) Source: Google Finance Taiwan Semi (TSM) Source: Google Finance Applied Materials (AMAT) Source: Google Finance ASML (ASML) Source: Google Finance analogue Devices (ADI) Source: Google Finance Apple (AAPL) Source: Google Finance Micron (MU) Source: Google Finance Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) Source: Google Finance Intel (INTC) -- Duh! Source: Google Finance Bonus: Sandisk (SNDK) Source: Google Finance

