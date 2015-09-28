The 12 European tech startups that are most likely to be worth $1 billion next

Roughly three European tech companies a year have been sold or floated on the stock exchange, or otherwise valued by investors, at $US1 billion or more since 2000, according todata from British investment bank GP Bullhound.

But in the last 12 months, Europe has added 11 companies to its list of “unicorns.” GP Bullhound’s report also sets out which tech firms are likely to see reach billion-dollar valuations next.

Food delivery startup HelloFresh made it onto GP Bullhound’s original list, and has already reached billion-dollar status. German credit scoring firm Kreditech, which has just raised another $US92 million in Series C funding, could be next.

Foodpanda: restaurant delivery in Asia, Africa and Europe Pixabay Foodpanda is also backed by Rocket Internet Founded: 2012. Funding to date: $US310 million. Founders: Ralf Wenzel and Ben Bauer. HQ: Berlin. Foodpanda lets people place orders and local restaurants online or using its mobile app. The company has partnered with 60,000 restaurants across five continents. It is known as Foodpanda in Asia and Europe, and Hellofood in Africa and the Middle East. Huddle: cloud storage for big businesses Huddle Huddle co-founders Andy McLoughlin and Alistair Mitchell. Founded: 2006 Founders: Andy McLoughlin and Alistair Mitchell. HQ: London. Funding to date: $US89.2 million. Huddle lets large agencies to share, save, and collaborate on documents online, and control who has access to them. Rather than competing with consumer-focused DrobBox, the company faces competition from legacy enterprise software such as Microsoft SharePoint, which companies have often been using for years. iZettle: helps small businesses take card payments iZettle iZettle founder Jacob de Geer Founded: 2010. Founders: Magnus Nilsson, Jacob de Geer. HQ: Stockholm. Funding to date: $US175.8 million. iZettle's card reader plugs into a smartphone or tablet so that small businesses can take card payments more easily, and is now integrated into a complete point-of-sale solution with an app and sales overview tools. Kreditech: creates credit ratings for the 'unbanked' using big data Kreditech Kreditech CEO Sebastian Diemer Founded: 2012. Founders: Sebastian Diemer, Alexander Graubner-Müller. HQ: Hamburg. Funding to date: $US355 million. Kreditech uses big data to create a credit rating for those with thin credit files -- which could be those without bank accounts, students or migrants. The company uses around 20,000 data points establish whether the applicant is likely to pay back a loan, from parts of bank account statements to how they interact with soc. Its subsidiaries also provide financial services for the 'unbanked'. TheHut.com: online retailer PathDoc/Shuttertstock The Hut Group sells clothing and accessories on TheHut.com. Founded: 2004. Founders: Matthew Moulding. HQ: Norwich, Cheshire, UK. Funding to date: $US21.6 million. The Hut Group owns a collection of 16 websites including sports nutrition company MyProtein, music website Zavvi, cycling retailer ProBikeKit, and TheHut.com. It also powers online retail platforms for other companies like ASDA, Woolworths, Argos, Tesco and WHSmith. Truecaller: lets you block unwanted calls Truecaller Truecaller CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi Founded: 2009 Founders: Nami Zarringhalam, Alan Mamedi. HQ: Stockholm. Funding to date: $US80.1 million. Truecaller is a mobile app that lets you see who is calling and block unwanted calls. Trustpilot: lets consumers know whether they can trust a business Trustpilot Trustpilot founder Peter Holten Mühlmann Founded: 2007 Founders: Peter H. Mühlmann. HQ: Denmark. Funding to date: $US116.9 million. Trustpilot lets consumers submit reviews of businesses, and builds a 'TrustScore' based on recent reviews, allowing people who are considering purchasing a product or service to make an informed decision. Businesses can also use the platform to see how their customers see them. WorldRemit: lets people send remittances at a cheaper rate WorldRemit Ismail Ahmed Founded: 2010 Founders: Ismail Ahmed. HQ: London. Funding to date: $US147.7 million. WorldRemit lets migrants and expats send money home using a variety of pickup options, including mobile money, without the hidden fees charged by banks and other money transfer providers like Western Union. The company raised a bumper $US100 million round in February 2015.

