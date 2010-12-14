Big 10 Reveals New Logo and Terrible Division Names

Delaney announces the new logo with Dave Revsine on the Big 10 Network.

Photo: Big 10 Network Screengrab

Despite adding Nebraska as the 12th team in its conference, the Big 10 will retain its name. However, it announced a new logo, and names to go along with the two six-team subdivisions created to accommodate the bulked up conference.(Watch the video here)



Here are the divisions:

Legends

Iowa

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Leaders

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Wisconsin

Conference commissioner Jim Delaney said he believed the Big 10 has “brand equity” he didn’t want to tarnish by changing the name. While the logo is nice enough, and we’re fine with the divisional splits – separating some major rivals, such as Ohio State and Michigan, means they can compete in future conference championship games – the division names are undeniably corny.

By using these generic division names, Delaney failed to accomplish his stated goal of celebrating the storied tradition of the Big 10. He’d have been much better off referencing the people, moments, or places that played key roles in the conference’s unique past.

