12 successful female executives share the best advice they ever received

What’s the best advice you’ve receive on how to achieve your business goals?

When hiring, hire fast fire slowly is my motto, and I am unapologetically probing when it comes to getting to know prospective new team members. This is because work culture is so important to be me, is the making and breaking of a company and also it might sound cheesy I really do see my team as a family, not just a series of cogs in a machine. I always get the candidate to do a 'lifeline' as well as present their CV, which basically means that I get them to go into detail about personal and business events that have impacted them. They can go as deep or as shallow as they want, there really is no right or wrong answer, and I love to be surprised by their responses. In this day and age a template resume really doesn't cut it, because leaders have to appreciate that good employees are far more than a tick list of qualifications on a 2D piece of paper.

When did you receive this advice and who gave it to you?

From memory it was Rhonda Brighton Hall who worked at Luxottica at the time and, I believe has since moved to work in HR Commbank.

Had you asked for advice or was it presented to you?

It was after a speaking gig she was doing. I didn't ask for advice specifically on hiring, but I was definitely open to it, as I've always known a leader is only as successful as their support network.

What was your position at the time?

I was CEO of The Messenger Group

What did it teach you?

It has helped massively with our recruitment process, and whether we're recruiting a junior writer of a senior sales executive, we put them through the same paces and usually get each potential candidates to do a series of job-specific tasks in an allocated period of time, to test not only their skill set and knowledge but also how they perform under pressure. It might sound gruelling, but when the reality is that working on an independent monthly magazine now sold in 37 countries, with multiple other side projects, products, partnerships and collaborations, there really is no time for breath in the typical work day and whilst I don't expect staff to be superwomen or always get it right ('fail fast' is one of my go-to mottos) I do need to know they have my back in a crisis, can work under pressure and will always give it their all. This is especially important because I hire to my weaknesses, as I believe every entrepreneur should, so when I'm looking for employees it's really a case of highlighting my weak points and then finding people who can act as pillars to strengthen our structure and lighten the load.